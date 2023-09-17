Kirilloff is not in the lineup Sunday versus the White Sox.
Kirilloff, who returned Sept. 9 from a shoulder injury, will get a breather Sunday. Since the 25-year-old's return, he is 7-for-25. Kyle Farmer will take his place in the lineup.
