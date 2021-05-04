Kirilloff is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Rangers.
He is in the midst of a seven-game hitting streak, hitting .321 with four home runs over that stretch. However, his 33.3 percent strikeout rate and 3.3 percent walk rate over this hot streak are worth keeping an eye on. Willians Astudillo will start at first base and hit eighth.
