Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said that Kirilloff is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Mariners due to a sore shoulder, which Kirilloff injured on a diving play in Tuesday's 9-7 loss, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

After Kirilloff had started each of the last nine games, he appeared to be sitting out Wednesday's day game for maintenance purposes, but Baldelli clarified that an injury is keeping the 25-year-old out of the lineup. The Twins have an off day Thursday, and Baldelli is optimistic that Kirilloff will be ready to go for the club's weekend series in Kansas City after getting two full days of rest. Kansas City is expected to start a southpaw (Ryan Yarbrough) on Sunday, so the lefty-hitting Kirilloff is still likely to hit the bench for at least one game this weekend even if he's cleared for Friday's series opener.