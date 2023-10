Kirilloff (undisclosed) was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday ahead of ALDS Game 4 against the Astros.

There are no further details yet, but Kirilloff must have suffered a fairly serious injury in the Twins' Game 3 loss, as he will now officially be out through the ALCS. Byron Buxton (knee) has replaced Kirilloff on Minnesota's active roster for what remains of the best-of-five ALDS.