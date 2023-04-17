Kirilloff (wrist) went 1-for-4 Sunday for Low-A Fort Myers, playing in back-to-back games for the first time this season. His rehab assignment could be transferred to Triple-A St. Paul soon and be activated in about a week, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The Twins wanted to see Kirilloff play in consecutive games before taking the next step. It sounds like he may need a few games at Triple-A_ before the Twnis consider activating him to the big league roster. After undergoing surgery on his wrist in August, Kirilloff's recovery has taken longer than expected this spring.