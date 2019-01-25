Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Receives big-league camp invite
Kirilloff was extended an invitation to major-league spring training, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Kirilloff split the 2018 season between Low-A Cedar Rapids and High-A Fort Myers, slashing .348/.392/.578 with 20 home runs in 130 games. The 21-year-old is likely to begin the 2019 season at Double-A Chattanooga given his success at Fort Myers, but will have a chance to showcase himself with the big club at spring training.
