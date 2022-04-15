Kirilloff (wrist) received a cortisone shot Friday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

In addition to his cortisone shot, Kirilloff underwent imaging that didn't reveal any new issues in his wrist. The 24-year-old missed significant time in 2021 after undergoing wrist surgery, and it's not yet clear when he'll be able to return to action. However, manager Rocco Baldelli expressed optimism that Kirilloff will eventually develop a plan to manage his pain and play through the issue.

