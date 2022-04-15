Kirilloff (wrist) received a cortisone shot Friday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
In addition to his cortisone shot, Kirilloff underwent imaging that didn't reveal any new issues in his wrist. The 24-year-old missed significant time in 2021 after undergoing wrist surgery, and it's not yet clear when he'll be able to return to action. However, manager Rocco Baldelli expressed optimism that Kirilloff will eventually develop a plan to manage his pain and play through the issue.
More News
-
Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Being placed on 10-day IL•
-
Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Gets Tuesday off•
-
Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Starting in spring finale•
-
Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Expected to return Tuesday•
-
Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Dealing with mild knee soreness•
-
Twins' Alex Kirilloff: No limitations to begin spring•