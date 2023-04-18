Kirilloff (wrist) has been moved up to Triple-A St. Paul to continue his rehab assignment, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Kirilloff played in four games with Low-A Fort Myers, going 3-for-12 with a home run. He's already played in back-to-back games and should only need a few more contests before he's ready to rejoin the Twins. Kirilloff is coming back from right wrist surgery.