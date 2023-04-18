Kirilloff (wrist) has been moved up to Triple-A St. Paul to continue his rehab assignment, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.
Kirilloff played in four games with Low-A Fort Myers, going 3-for-12 with a home run. He's already played in back-to-back games and should only need a few more contests before he's ready to rejoin the Twins. Kirilloff is coming back from right wrist surgery.
More News
-
Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Plays back-to-back rehab games•
-
Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Homers in rehab game•
-
Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Beginning rehab stint Tuesday•
-
Twins' Alex Kirilloff: No start date for rehab assignment•
-
Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Placed on IL, return not imminent•
-
Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Set to begin season on IL•