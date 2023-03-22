Kirilloff (wrist) will begin the season on the injured list, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.
We're barely more than a week away from Opening Day and Kirilloff still hasn't played in a Grapefruit League game, so this news doesn't come as a surprise. The good news is that he has been participating in some minor-league contests lately and has been taking live batting practice for a while. Kirilloff's stint on the injured list seems like it has the potential to be a relatively short one, but we'll have to wait and see how he progresses in the coming days and weeks. The Twins are expected to utilize multiple players at first base while Kirilloff is sidelined, with Jose Miranda, Joey Gallo and Donovan Solano among those in the mix.
