The Twins are expected to add Kirilloff to their postseason roster Tuesday ahead of Game 1 of the team's wild-card series with the Astros, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.

With the statuses of third baseman Josh Donaldson (calf) and outfielder Byron Buxton (concussion) uncertain for the three-game series, the Twins will promote one of their top hitting prospects to help fill the void. If Donaldson can't start Tuesday, Marwin Gonzalez would likely fill in for him at the hot corner, leaving a spot open for Kirilloff in the outfield in the event Buxton is also sidelined. Due to the cancellation of the 2020 minor-league season, Kirilloff's only competitive at-bats have come in simulated games at the Twins' alternate training site, but the 22-year-old is regarded as an advanced hitter from the left side. He spent the 2019 campaign at Double-A Pensacola, slashing .283/.343/.413 while striking out at a respectable 18.5 percent rate.