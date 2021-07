Kirilloff is out of the lineup for the first game of Monday's doubleheader with the White Sox.

Miguel Sano will get the nod at first base in place of Kirilloff, ending a streak of six consecutive starts for the rookie. Expect Kirilloff -- who is hitting .245 with two home runs and seven RBI through 13 games in July -- to re-enter the lineup for the second game of the twin bill.