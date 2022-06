Kirilloff is out of the lineup for the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Guardians.

Southpaw Konnor Pilkington is on the mound for the Guardians in Game 2, so the lefty-hitting Kirilloff will cede his spot at first base to the righty-hitting Jose Miranda. In the Twins' 3-2 loss in Game 1, Kirilloff went 0-for-3 with a strikeout.