Kiriloff will sit Saturday against lefty David Peterson and the Mets.
Kiriloff had only just returned Friday from a shoulder injury which kept him out for over a month, so it's possible he would have sat Saturday regardless of who was on the mound for the Mets. Donovan Solano will get the start at first base.
