Kirilloff is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Tigers.
Kirilloff has started eight of Minnesota's 10 games this season, with both times on the bench coming against a left-handed starter. That trend will continue Friday as Jose Miranda serves as the designated hitter versus Detroit lefty Tarik Skubal.
