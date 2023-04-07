Kirilloff (wrist) is continuing to play in extended spring training games but the Twins aren't ready to set a start date for his rehab assignment, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The team continues to bring Kirilloff along slowly following surgery last August to shorten the ulnar bone in his right wrist and clean up scar tissue. He could still conceivably make it back before the end of the month, but we'll need to see him in official rehab games before long for that to happen.