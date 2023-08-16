Kirilloff (shoulder) has been swinging a bat and will be evaluated for a possible rehab assignment early next week, The Athletic reports.
Kirilloff received a cortisone shot for his strained right shoulder in early August. It sounds like he could return in early September if he continues to make progress.
