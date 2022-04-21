Kirilloff (wrist) did some swinging Wednesday, which seemed to go without a setback, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Kirilloff was placed on the 10-day injured list last week with inflammation in his surgically repaired right wrist. He had a cortisone shot and appears to be making progress. However, his injury remains a worry since the 24-year-old missed significant time in 2021 after undergoing wrist surgery. There's no timetable yet for his return.
