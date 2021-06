Kirilloff went 2-for-4 with two walks, an RBI and a stolen base in Monday's 7-5 extra-innings win over the Reds.

The steal was his first in 39 big-league games, not surprising for a player with a career high of seven (on 13 attempts) in the minors. Kirilloff has picked up his pace a bit at the plate in June, slashing .288/.354/.407 through 17 contests, but as yet the 23-year-old hasn't met expectations.