Kirilloff is absent from the Twins' lineup for Thursday's opener against the Royals.
The Twins are going with Manuel Margot at designated hitter as the Royals throw left-hander Cole Ragans. Kirilloff is in line to be the team's primary DH versus right-handed pitching.
