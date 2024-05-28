site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Takes seat against lefty
Kirilloff is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against Kansas City.
Kirilloff will dodge a matchup with the lefty-throwing Cole Ragans on Tuesday. Carlos Santana will bat eighth and play first base.
