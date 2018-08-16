Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Tallies four hits for High-A club
Kirilloff went 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles Wednesday in High-A Fort Myers' 3-2 win over Charlotte.
The outfielder extended his hit streak to 13 games with his fourth four-hit performance of the season. The 20-year-old hasn't shown much over-the-fence power (four homers in 209 plate appearances) since moving up to the Florida State League, but he has still maintained a solid .188 ISO thanks to his ample doubles output.
More News
-
Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Raking at High-A•
-
Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Promoted to High-A•
-
Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Slugs eighth homer Monday•
-
Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Hits two home runs Wednesday•
-
Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Playing outfield at Low-A•
-
Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Healthy, ready for spring training•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Has Acuna surpassed Soto?
Ronald Acuna's recent power binge has helped him close the gap on NL Rookie of the Year front-runner...
-
Too late for Guerrero, Jimenez?
If you own Vladimir Guerrero and Eloy Jimenez, you've probably been stashing them for months,...
-
Rankings: Acuna moving up
With Ronald Acuna on a tear, Scott White takes a moment to re-assess his Fantasy value for...
-
Minor League Barometer for Week 21
Who is improving their stock for the long run? Who is moving in the wrong direction? We take...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino down
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Time to trust Giles?
Heath Cummings heads to the waiver wire to help your Fantasy baseball team find some closer...