Kirilloff went 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles Wednesday in High-A Fort Myers' 3-2 win over Charlotte.

The outfielder extended his hit streak to 13 games with his fourth four-hit performance of the season. The 20-year-old hasn't shown much over-the-fence power (four homers in 209 plate appearances) since moving up to the Florida State League, but he has still maintained a solid .188 ISO thanks to his ample doubles output.

