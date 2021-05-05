Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said Wednesday that Kirilloff will head to Dayton, Ohio over the weekend to receive further evaluation from a specialist on his sprained right wrist, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

The rookie was placed on the 10-day injured list earlier Wednesday after the sore right wrist that kept him out of Tuesday's game against the Rangers was later diagnosed as a sprain. Until Kirilloff meets with the specialist, the Twins won't have a clear timeline for his return, but Baldelli said he's optimistic the 23-year-old won't be in store for an extended absence. Miguel Sano (hamstring) was activated from the IL in a corresponding move Wednesday and should take over as Minnesota's everyday first baseman while Kirilloff is on the mend.