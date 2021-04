Kirilloff will not be recalled from the alternate training site during the remainder of Minnesota's road trip, which runs through Wednesday in Oakland, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Max Kepler was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday, but the team didn't want to have players like Kirilloff fly commercially to the West Coast during the pandemic. This means Kirilloff will have to wait until at least Friday's home game against the Pirates to rejoin the big club.