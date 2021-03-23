Kiriloff was optioned to the Twins' alternate training site Tuesday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Kiriloff hasn't appeared in a regular-season game above the Double-A level but did get some major-league experience as a member of the Twins' playoff roster last fall. That seemingly indicated that he had a strong chance to open as the team's starting left fielder, but he did very little to back that notion up this spring, hitting .129/.182/.258 in 12 games with eight strikeouts and just one walk. The delayed minor-league season means he won't get the chance to prove his readiness in game action in April, which could delay his debut still further, though the Twins aren't exactly loaded in left field, so the job should still be his eventually.