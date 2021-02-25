Kirilloff will get work in left field, right field and first base this spring as he competes for a roster spot, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Kirilloff will compete for the starting job in left field, but manager Rocco Baldelli isn't ready to commit to any role. "We're going to have to wait and see how this spring plays out, see how it plays out for everybody else on our roster, and see what things look like three weeks from now," Baldelli said.

Kirilloff, the 15th overall pick in the 2016 draft, is the leading candidate to take over the starting job in left field after the departure of Eddie Rosario, but the Twins may choose to have him begin the season at Triple-A. If Kirilloff stays in the minors for most of April, the Twins could gain another year of club control in his contract. Baldelli and the Twins haven't yet tipped their plays. If Kirilloff begins the season in the minors, the Twins could temporarily have a committee in left field with Jake Cave, Luis Arraez and a right-handed hitter, until Kiriloff is called up.