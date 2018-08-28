Twins' Alex Phillips: Latches on with Twins

Phillips signed a minor-league contract with the Twins on Tuesday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Phillips will report to High-A Fort Myers. The 23-year-old had been playing with the Evanston Otters of the Frontier League after going undrafted out of Baylor, compiling a solid 1.22 ERA and 41:3 K:BB across 22 innings.

Our Latest Stories