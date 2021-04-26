The Twins reinstated Simmons (illness) from the COVID-19 injured list Monday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Minnesota optioned middle infielder Nick Gordon to its alternate training site to clear a spot on the 26-man active roster for Simmons, who was sidelined for approximately two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19. Given his relatively quick return from the IL, Simmons presumably only had minor symptoms of the virus throughout his stint on the shelf, so he shouldn't require much time to settle back into an everyday role at shortstop. Prior to being shut down following his positive test, Simmons was slashing .355/.474/.452 over 38 plate appearances.
More News
-
Twins' Andrelton Simmons: Hitting eighth in return•
-
Twins' Andrelton Simmons: Clears protocols, nearing return•
-
Twins' Andrelton Simmons: Tests positive for coronavirus•
-
Twins' Andrelton Simmons: Placed on COVID-19 IL•
-
Twins' Andrelton Simmons: Doubles twice in win•
-
Twins' Andrelton Simmons: Gets first day off of season•