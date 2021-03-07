Simmons cleared intake protocols Sunday and joined his new teammates for the first time, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.
Simmons was one of a large group of players around the league who faced visa delays when attempting to return to the country for camp, and his were among the longest to resolve. He's finally able to link up with his new team and will have less than four weeks to get acclimated before the regular season begins.
