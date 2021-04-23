Simmons (COVID-19) cleared the testing protocols Friday and will begin ramping up his baseball activities, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

The 31-year-old tested positive for the virus in mid-April and has since been on the COVID-19 injured list, but he's now been cleared to rejoin the team. Simmons faced significant workout limitations while on the shelf, so he'll need at least a few days to get back into game shape. He's not expected to return this weekend but could be activated during the upcoming road trip, which begins Monday in Cleveland.