Simmons has yet to arrive at camp due to a visa issue, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
A large number of players around the league have faced similar delays as they return to the country for camp. Simmons would ideally prefer to have the maximum amount of time to integrate with his new team, though it doesn't appear that he'll miss more than a few more days.
