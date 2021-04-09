Simmons went 3-for-5 with two doubles and a run scored in Thursday's 10-2 win over Seattle.

Through 20 at-bats, the veteran shortstop is hitting .450 with three RBI and has walked as many times (five) as he's struck out. The absence of Josh Donaldson (hamstring) has pushed Luis Arraez to third base, making Jorge Polanco the everyday second baseman and increasing Simmons' role. Injuries in recent years have prompted speculation that the 31-year-old is best suited as a part-time player, but Simmons' early offensive excellence has likely earned him frequent playing time even after Donaldson's not-too-distant return.