Simmons is expected to make his spring debut against Atlanta on Friday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.
Simmons cleared intake protocols Sunday and will make his first Grapefruit League appearance less than a week later. Assuming he's ready to play by Opening Day, the 31-year-old will begin the year as Minnesota's primary shortstop after spending the past five seasons with the Angels.
More News
-
Twins' Andrelton Simmons: Nearing spring debut•
-
Twins' Andrelton Simmons: Clears intake process•
-
Twins' Andrelton Simmons: Finally in Florida•
-
Twins' Andrelton Simmons: Visa issues still unresolved•
-
Twins' Andrelton Simmons: Delayed by visa issues•
-
Twins' Andrelton Simmons: Heading to Minnesota•