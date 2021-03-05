Simmons's visa issues have finally been resolved, allowing him to make it to Florida on Friday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.
Plenty of players around the league faced delays getting back into the country, but Simmons' dragged on longer than most. He's finally gotten through that hurdle, though it will still be another day or two before he's able to join team workouts.
More News
-
Twins' Andrelton Simmons: Visa issues still unresolved•
-
Twins' Andrelton Simmons: Delayed by visa issues•
-
Twins' Andrelton Simmons: Heading to Minnesota•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Heads to restricted list•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Opts out of season•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Slides down batting order•