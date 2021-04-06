Simmons is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Tigers, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

After starting at shortstop in each of the Twins' first four games of the season, Simmons will be getting his first day off while Jorge Polanco shifts over from second base to cover his position. In addition to his typically stellar glovework, Simmons has gotten off to a strong start at the plate to begin his first season with the Twins. He's gone 5-for-12 with a double, five walks, five runs and three RBI through four contests.