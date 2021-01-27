Simmons agreed to a one-year, $10.5 million deal with the Twins on Tuesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
The 30-year-old spent the past five seasons with the Angels, but he'll now be continuing his career with the Twins. Simmons' best asset continues to be his elite defense at shortstop, and he had a .297/.346/.356 slash line in 30 games during 2020. The signing will push previous starting shortstop Jorge Polanco (ankle) to second base, while Luis Arraez moves into a utility role, per Passan.
