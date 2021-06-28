Simmons went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer, a walk and two runs scored in Sunday's 8-2 win over Cleveland.

Simmons came up to bat for the first time in the second inning and drove out a two-run homer to give the Twins an early 3-0 lead. He would draw a walk his next time up in the fourth and wound up scoring on a Nelson Cruz home run. The long ball by Simmons was his first since May 16 and third overall of the year. The 31-year-old shortstop is slashing .246/.318/.332 with 11 extra base hits, 16 RBI, 25 runs scored and a 19:38 BB:K over 221 plate appearances. SImmons' offensive production hasn't been up to par this year in comparison to past seasons. He notched double-digit steals from 2016-2019 but has yet to steal a base this year and is also striking out at a career-high rate of 17.2 percent. The Twins are struggling this year and unlikely to make the playoffs which means a proven veteran like Simmons could very well be on the trade block when the deadline rolls around July 30.