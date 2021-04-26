Simmons (illness) will start at shortstop and bat eighth Monday against Cleveland, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

As anticipated, the Twins won't waste any time moving Simmons back into the starting nine after activating him from the COVID-19 injured list earlier this week. Simmons, who had gotten on base at a .474 clip in his first 10 games with the Twins before landing on the IL, should step back into an everyday role in the middle infield.