Simmons (ankle) is not in the starting lineup Friday against the Rangers.

Simmons exited Wednesday's game against Seattle with left ankle tightness. The issue is not thought to be severe at this point, but given the shortstop's long history of ankle injuries, it's hard to not be at least a little bit concerned from the Twins' standpoint. Jorge Polanco will shift to shortstop for the series opener, with further update on Simmons possibly coming later Friday.