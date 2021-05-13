Simmons (ankle) will sit Thursday against the White Sox.
Right ankle inflammation forced Simmons to exit Wednesday's contest and will cost him at least one start. Jorge Polanco will slide to shortstop in his absence, with Luis Arraez starting at second base.
