Simmons isn't starting Wednesday's game against the White Sox.
Simmons had started each of the last five games and went 4-for-17 with a home run, three runs, two RBI and two walks during that time. Jorge Polanco will shift to shortstop while Luis Arraez starts at second base.
More News
-
Twins' Andrelton Simmons: Returns to Friday's lineup•
-
Twins' Andrelton Simmons: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Twins' Andrelton Simmons: Nursing ankle injury•
-
Twins' Andrelton Simmons: Hitting eighth in return•
-
Twins' Andrelton Simmons: Back from COVID-19 IL•
-
Twins' Andrelton Simmons: Clears protocols, nearing return•