Simmons was removed from Wednesday's loss to the White Sox with right ankle inflammation, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

The injury apparently occurred Tuesday during a slide, but the 31-year-old still started Wednesday with the ankle taped up. Simmons went 0-for-2 with a walk and an RBI before exiting the contest, and he should be considered day-to-day heading into Thursday's series finale in Chicago.