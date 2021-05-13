Simmons was removed from Wednesday's loss to the White Sox with right ankle inflammation, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.
The injury apparently occurred Tuesday during a slide, but the 31-year-old still started Wednesday with the ankle taped up. Simmons went 0-for-2 with a walk and an RBI before exiting the contest, and he should be considered day-to-day heading into Thursday's series finale in Chicago.
More News
-
Twins' Andrelton Simmons: Hitting eighth in return•
-
Twins' Andrelton Simmons: Back from COVID-19 IL•
-
Twins' Andrelton Simmons: Clears protocols, nearing return•
-
Twins' Andrelton Simmons: Tests positive for coronavirus•
-
Twins' Andrelton Simmons: Placed on COVID-19 IL•
-
Twins' Andrelton Simmons: Doubles twice in win•