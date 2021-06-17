Simmons exited Wednesday's game against the Mariners with left ankle tightness, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
The injury doesn't appear to be too severe, but it remains to be seen whether Simmons will miss any time or if he's dealing with a more significant ankle issue.
