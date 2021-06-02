Simmons is not starting Wednesday's game against the Orioles.
The shortstop receives a day of rest after consecutive 2-for-4 showings against the Orioles. He's hit .321 in his last eight games, providing a valuable spark at the bottom of Minnesota's lineup. Jorge Polanco fills in at shortstop.
