Twins' Andrelton Simmons: Out of Thursday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Simmons is not in Thursday's lineup against the Royals.
He is hitting .278 with zero home runs and zero steals over his last 10 games. Jorge Polanco will start at shortstop while Nick Gordon gets the start at the keystone.
