Simmons was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Wednesday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

It's not clear whether Simmons has tested positive for COVID-19, but he's currently away from the team. If he hasn't tested positive for the virus, he'll be able to return to action as soon as he clears the league's health and safety protocols. Jorge Polanco and Luis Arraez should fill in at shortstop in Simmons' absence.