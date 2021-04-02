Simmons went 2-for-4 with a walk and scored a run in Thursday's 6-5 loss to Milwaukee.
Simmons had a productive 2021 regular-season debut, hitting singles in his first two plate appearances and walking in his third. Minnesota added the shortstop primarily for his defense, but Simmons has consistently hit for a respectable average and stolen a few bases throughout his career. The 4-time Gold Glove winner will receive even more hittable pitches when there isn't a pitcher behind him in the order, which won't be an issue for the majority of Minnesota's games.
