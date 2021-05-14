Simmons (ankle) is starting at shortstop and batting eighth Friday against Oakland.
The 31-year-old sat out Thursday's contest after tweaking his ankle Wednesday against the White Sox, but he'll rejoin the lineup after taking a day to recover. Simmons is 4-for-27 across his past eight appearances.
