Simmons was scratched from Friday's starting lineup against the Royals for an undisclosed reason.
Simmons was initially slated to start at shortstop. It's not clear at this point if he is dealing with an injury or some other issue. The Twins figure to provide an update later Friday. Jorge Polanco will shift to shortstop for the series opener.
