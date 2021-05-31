Simmons went 2-for-4 with a pair of base hits in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Orioles in 10 innings.

Simmons concluded May with five two-hit games, but all but one of those 10 hits were singles. The veteran shortstop has never been regarded as a major source of power, but his contributions in that department are even lighter than usual this season. He's holding down a .321 slugging average for the season, which would be the lowest mark of his career by 10 points.