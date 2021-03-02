Simmons still hasn't had his appointment to get his visa, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Simmons was one member of a large group of players around the league who faced visa delays as they attempted to get back into the country for camp. His particular case is taking longer to resolve than most. The Twins expected his appointment to happen Friday, but it's still yet to occur. Opening Day is still nearly a month away, but Simmons would certainly prefer to have as much time as possible to get to know his new teammates.